“I don’t expect him to go on international duty” – Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on 27-year-old Liverpool star despite national team call-up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Naby Keita might not go on international duty for Guinea this month even after being called up to the squad.

Keita has been out due to a hamstring injury since playing just five minutes in the Reds' Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

He was also not included in Liverpool's Champions League squad for the group stages, which suggested his recovery time might be long. However, he was called up to the Guinea squad for the upcoming friendlies against Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

The Reds, meanwhile, are gearing up to face Ajax at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter tomorrow (September 13).

Klopp, in a press conference, spoke about Keita, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"I don't expect him to go on international duty. We had to make a decision and that's why he's not with us [in Champions League squad]."

After announcing the squad, Guniea manager Kaba Diawara was asked about Keita and he said:

“His situation is improving and he is even ahead of schedule. We took a group of 24 players precisely to give him a chance to be able to count on him because he is a very important player for us, on and off the pitch, he is our captain."

He added:

"We are monitoring his situation very closely. We still have a little over two weeks before our first game. Chances are we could get him back by then.”

Keita joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2018 but has failed to make a big impact at the club. He has played 117 matches, contributing 11 goals and seven assists for the club so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Ajax

During the press conference, Klopp was also asked about his thoughts on their next opponent Ajax.

He said:

"Ajax are in the Champions League and they belong there. Are they the strongest team in the competition? I haven't seen the rest yet."

Ajax have maintained a 100 percent record so far this season, winning all seven of their matches in all competitions, including a 9-0 hammering of Dundee United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are struggling and have won just two out of their seven matches in all competitions. They lost their Champions League opener against Napoli 4-1 in an abysmal display.

