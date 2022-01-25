"I don’t expect this runaway lead” - Gary Neville delivers verdict on Liverpool and Chelsea's Premier League title hopes 

Gary Neville has given his verdict on Chelsea and Liverpool's Premier League title hopes, saying the two teams can still challenge Manchester City. Neville believes Liverpool and Chelsea have still got it in them to fight for the title and they must keep their starting XI fit to fight for it.

The former Manchester United star also believes the three-horse race is still alive despite Manchester City's nine-point lead at the top.

#LFC 🗣 Gary Neville on Liverpool: "Liverpool are doing really well without two of their main players. They are [in the title race]. Little things like that give a bit of encouragement, with Southampton getting a point against City.

Manchester City dropped points in their Premier League 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool secured all three points, winning their respective ties.

Liverpool, despite the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, have been performing exceptionally well. Neville believes the return of the attacking duo will empower manager Jurgen Klopp to go for the title hunt against Manchester City.

Speaking on Garry Neville podcast, he said:

“It can happen. Liverpool have got it in them if they can keep that strongest XI together. Get Mane and Salah back flying. Liverpool are doing really well without two of their main players. They are [in the title race]. Little things like that give a bit of encouragement, with Southampton getting a point against City.''

Neville called Manchester City a 'machine' who rarely makes mistakes. He added:

“City, they’re a machine, you don’t expect them to make a lot of mistakes but they could and Liverpool and the Blues have got to believe that."

Neville tipped the Blues to have a fair chance at challenging Manchester City as they have a better squad than Liverpool. He expects manager Thomas Tuchel to do better. He further added:

“I’m not that disappointed with Liverpool, to be honest, because I think they have to be at full-pelt all the time to get [alongside] City, just for the fact they haven’t got the squad that City have got. But I do think the Blues have and I expect it to get close. I don’t expect this runaway lead.”

Chelsea become the first team to win 500 points in London Derby matches

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have become the first team to win 500 points in London derby matches. They achieved this feat after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues have beaten Tottenham three times in the last month, twice in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and then again on Sunday. Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva each scored a goal to beat Tottenham at home.

They had also beaten Tottenham 3-0 in the league at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season.

