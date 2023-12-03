"I don’t go" - Reported Arsenal and Newcastle United target confirms January transfer window stance 

Reported Arsenal and Newcastle United target Ruben Neves has opened up on his future ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. The Portugal international has been linked with a return to the Premier League with the Gunners and the Magpies reportedly keen on his services.

However, Neves has straightaway dismissed any chances of moving in January insisting that he is more than happy in Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old is currently on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal following his reported £47 million summer move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neves' moving to Saudi Arabia at 26 raised many eyebrows and there were reports that he could return to the Premier League. Newcastle United and Arsenal have been mentioned as admirers of the midfielder but Neves has made it abundantly clear that he is set to stay at Al Hilal.

He told BBC Sport, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I don’t go. I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I’ve played in England as well. There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here, my family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time. Everything is going really well for me and I want to stay here.”

Neves has featured 19 times for Al Hilal and has contributed with two goals and three assists. Prior to his switch, he made 253 appearances for Wolves and has been capped 45 times for Portugal.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson makes his Premier League title prediction ahead of festive fixtures

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed that the Gunners will win the Premier League this season if they get through the five games before Boxing Day. The north London giants currently lead the table with 33 points in 14 games after seeing off Wolves 2-1 on Saturday, December 2.

Merson told Sky Sports:

"Five games before Boxing Day. Big five games coming up for every team. I think if Arsenal get through this, I think Arsenal win the league."

After their victory against Wolves, the north London side will face Luton Town (December 6) and Aston Villa (December 9) in two back-to-back away matches. Then they will face Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17 and will head to Anfield to face Liverpool on December 23.

The Gunners led the Premier League table for the majority of the last season but were eventually overtaken by Manchester City as they completed the treble.