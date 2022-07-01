“I don’t know if he can do the same at Chelsea” – Gus Poyet offers honest opinion about Blues transfer target

It's an open secret that Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation lately. Amid the links, former Blues midfielder Gustavo Poyet has provided his take regarding the Englishman's transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling has been one of the standout performers for City in the last couple of seasons, with his brilliant exploits in front of goal. However, Poyet is unsure whether the Englishman would be able to replicate those heroics if he ends up joining the Blues this summer.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea hopeful of signing Raheem Sterling for a similar price to Arsenal-bound Gabriel Jesus. #MCFC value Sterling at close to £60 million but are expected to compromise on price. £45 million could be enough, although Chelsea bidding a little lower first. Talks set this week. Chelsea hopeful of signing Raheem Sterling for a similar price to Arsenal-bound Gabriel Jesus. #MCFC value Sterling at close to £60 million but are expected to compromise on price. £45 million could be enough, although Chelsea bidding a little lower first. Talks set this week.

The Uruguayan said during an exclusive interview with Lord Ping:

"Raheem Sterling used to be a wide player, getting the ball and running in one vs one situations into the box - now he's transformed his style of play and is more of a goalscorer, but that was at Man City. I don't know if he can do the same at Chelsea."

He continued:

"If Sterling joins Chelsea, it'll be down to Thomas Tuchel looking for a specific characteristic. Maybe he thinks that he's missing that kind of wide player, as Chelsea have been linked with Sterling and now Raphinha."

As noted by Poyet, the Blues are not only looking to sign Sterling, they are also pushing for a deal to lure Leeds United winger Raphinha to Stamford Bridge ahead of the next season. The Uruguayan believes there could be a couple of departures if the club succeeds in snapping up both players.

"It'll be interesting to know who's leaving if they both sign because that will mean they will have six or seven players for two positions," he said.

Who else could Chelsea sign this summer?

Sterling in action for Manchester City last season

Apart from Raheem Sterling and Raphinha, the Blues are also keeping a close eye on other players in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their options ahead of next season.

The likes of Mathijs De Ligt, Cristiano Ronaldo Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde and Nathan Ake have all been linked with the Blues recently. It remains to be seen which of them end up switching to Stamford before the transfer window shuts this summer.

