"I don’t know what the club’s plans are" - Liverpool hero surprised by Arne Slot's decision

Liverpool great John Aldridge has questioned Liverpool's transfer plans in the ongoing summer transfer market. He believes that Arne Slot should have signed a striker already if they are looking to replace Darwin Nunez.

Speaking to BetBrain, Aldridge said that Alexander Isak would be the perfect signing, but he does not see Newcastle United selling him. He wondered if Florian Wirtz was being earmarked to play as the False 9 and said:

"L'pool have some thinking to do in regard to the centre forward position. If the club are going to replace Darwin Nunez, who are they going to bring in? Will Florian Wirtz play as a false nine? For me, Alexander Isak is the player on everyone's mind and would be the perfect addition up front."

Aldridge added that signing Isak from Newcastle would require a substantial fee and said:

"He'd be a superb signing, but I can't see Newcastle letting him go, and if they did, it would be for a huge fee. I don't know what the club's plans are, but they need to get something sorted before the start of the season."

Liverpool reportedly made an approach to sign Alexander Isak on Tuesday, July 15, as per journalist David Ornstein. The Reds are willing to offer £120 million to sign the striker, but Newcastle United remain determined to keep their star player at the club.

Arne Slot's side have already broken the Premier League record after signing Florian Wirtz for £116 million this summer. They have also signed Milos Kerkez, Jeremy Frimpong, and Freddie Woodman to bolster their squad.

John Aldridge urges Liverpool not to let Luis Diaz leave for free

John Aldridge has urged Liverpool to avoid facing the same situation as Trent Alexander-Arnold with Luis Diaz and offer him a new deal. He wants the winger to stay at the club and hopes that the Reds can agree terms swiftly. On this, he told BetBrain:

"Liverpool also can't allow Luiz Diaz' contract to run down and him leave for free - 'no player is bigger than the club' as they say. There's so much happening at Liverpool right now; they don't need another saga with a player's contract – we all saw what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold. If it was down to me, I'd give Diaz a new contract – I want him to stay."

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Luis Diaz this summer. The Bundesliga side had an offer rejected this week, with the Reds determined not to sell the Colombian.

