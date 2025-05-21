“I don’t know if I will stay or not "- Chelsea star hints at exit after Club World Cup 

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has raised doubts over his stay at Stamford Bridge after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (June 14 to July 13). According to a report by Hayters, Badiashile is unsure about his future.

The French defender, who joined Chelsea in 2023 from Monaco, has featured in only five Premier League matches this season. However, he has been a regular in the UEFA Europa Conference League, appearing 10 times, and is also expected to start the final against Spanish club Real Betis on May 28. He recently said (via Hayters):

"I don’t know if I will stay or not but I’m here at Chelsea so we will try to win and that’s it."

Badiashile, who has two international caps for France, has been a towering figure for the Blues in the Conference League. He has recorded a tackle success rate of 80% and has won 78.6% of the aerial duels.

If Maresca's side are able to emerge victorious in the final, this will be their first trophy since the 2021 Club World Cup triumph under Thomas Tuchel. Badiashile recognizes the challenge, as he said (via Hayters):

“It’s important for the club to win this trophy because I think Chelsea are a big club and we have to win every trophy that we can.”

Chelsea in pursuit of signing a new forward

Enzo Maresca's side are in search of a new striker after witnessing Nicolas Jackson's inconsistent form this season. He started well by scoring nine goals in the first half of the Premier League campaign. However, in the latter stages, he scored only once, against Everton in April in a 1-0 victory.

Jackson also scored a brace against Djurgarden in the Conference League semifinals first leg, but Maresca might want a new goal-getter to strengthen their pursuit of domestic success next season. As per a report by GOAL Brazil (via football.london), the Blues have approached Rodrygo's representatives to explore a possible move to London.

However, amid the rumors of him leaving Real Madrid and his situation at Santiago Bernabeu, Rodrygo recently denied these claims. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on May 14:

"Thanks for all the messages and concerns. I'll be back soon. Stop creating things."

While Rodrygo has refuted the claims of him leaving Real Madrid, it is to be seen if the Blues make a further move for the 24-year-old.

