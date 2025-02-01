“I don’t know why, I just find that strange” - Paul Merson explains his concern over Manchester United target Patrick Dorgu

Pundit Paul Merson has expressed his concerns with regards to Manchester United target Patrick Dorgu, who is set to complete a switch to the club. The Denmark international will complete his transfer to the Red Devils ahead of Monday's deadline after an agreement was finalized with Lecce.

Merson questioned the ease at which the Red Devils have been able to find an agreement with Lecce for the 20-year-old left-back this month. He pointed out that he expects a player of quality in the Serie A to have been snapped up by one of the league's bigger clubs much sooner.

Merson made his doubts known when he spoke on Sky Sports News about the imminent transfer of the young defender. He acknowledged that Napoli had been interested in the Dane, but thinks there ought to be more of the big teams interested. He said:

"You know what? I’m always one of them… when someone rips it up or does well in Italy, I always think: if Inter Milan and Juventus and Napoli and AC Milan are not coming for you. Just Napoli (were interested in him). And they [Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan] are watching him week in, week out over the last year or so, I just find that strange. I don’t know why, I just find that strange."

He also drew parallels to striker Rasmus Hojlund, who joined Manchester United from Atalanta for around €72 million in 2023, saying:

"We’ve seen it with Hojlund. Hojlund came for a lot of money and the big boys didn’t go in for him in Italy and look what’s happened. He [Hojlund] hasn’t scored a lot of goals and they’ve probably seen that he was too young at the time. That would be my only worry [with Dorgu] but he can’t do any worse."

Manchester United have finalized an agreement with Lecce for the €35 million transfer of Patrick Dorgu. The player has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and has said his goodbyes to the Lecce fans on Friday.

Manchester United sign Arsenal academy graduate

Manchester United have completed the permanent signing of Arsenal academy graduate Ayden Heaven. The 18-year-old centre-back becomes the Red Devils' first senior addition this month and will feature in the first team.

England U-19 international Heaven made his professional debut for Mikel Arteta's side this season but decided against extending his stay at the club. Manchester United will now pay an undisclosed compensation to the Gunners for the services of the teenage star until 2029, with the option of an extra year.

The addition of Heaven is crucial for Ruben Amorim's side as they continue to build a squad of top-level young players. The teenager is capable of playing at left-back as well, making him an ideal candidate for the left centre-back role in Amorim's system.

