“I don’t know if it will [happen]” – Chelsea star, Jorginho reveals desire to play under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted that he would like to play under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before retiring.

The Italy international spoke to journalist Ale Oliveira with quotes via the Daily Star. The former Napoli man expressed his admiration for the Manchester City boss for what he has achieved with some of the greatest players in history.

“I have. I don’t know if it will [happen]. But yeah, he’s a reference.

“When I was a kid I was watching his Barcelona win everything with Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta.”

Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and has since become a mainstay in the first team. He has made 176 appearances in all competitions for the capital side, winning four major trophies in the process.

He also played a starring role in helping Italy win the 2020 European Championship but will be out of contract with Chelsea in 2023.

Chelsea and Manchester City engaged in a transfer tussle for Jorginho's services

Jorginho's contract will expire in 2023

Jorginho garnered interest in his services owing to his displays in midfield while in the colors of Napoli.

Manchester City and Chelsea were both interested in signing the 30-year-old, and he stated that he was close to signing for the Premier League champions.

“A bid arrived and, you don’t know, man. I’m not going to say it.

“No, I’m kidding. I wasn’t supposed to come to Chelsea, man. I was supposed to have arrived at another club. Another English club.

“And then it happened as it happened and I arrived at Chelsea, which also, hey, with history, that’s Chelsea, right, man.

“So with Chelsea everything happened very fast. When I saw it, I was already in London and I said ‘let’s go’.”

Maurizio Sarri's appointment at Stamford Bridge played a crucial role in Jorginho joining the Blues. It was under his compatriot's wing that Sarri gained global consciousness.

Jorginho took time to win over fans in west London and was initially a scapegoat for any complaints about Sarri's style of play. With his displays in the middle of the park for club and country, he has now risen above that. He earned a podium finish in the Ballon d'Or and was also named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2021.

