“I don’t know what will happen in the future” - Mbappe remains coy over Real Madrid dream despite signing new PSG contract 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has remained coy over his future despite signing a new deal at the Parc des Princes and declining Real Madrid in the process.

The 23-year-old was highly touted with a move to Madrid with his contract expiring, which would lead to a transfer war between the two European heavyweights ensuing.

Los Blancos seemed poised to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu just under a week ago, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the La Liga champions were more than confident.

But PSG made a last-ditch attempt to keep hold of their star man by offering him a lucrative deal with would allow him to make decisions as part of the club's project.

Mbappe will put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the Parc des Princes, worth around €35 million a year until 2025 (per CityAM), rejecting Los Blancos' offer.

Despite the French striker's rejection of Madrid, he has remained tight-lipped over whether he could potentially join the La Liga champions in the future.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Real Madrid? I don't know what will happen in the future and where I will be in three years,"

He continued:

“I’ve lot of respect for Florentino Perez and Real Madrid. That’s why I wanted to call him personally, to be a respectful man”.

It appears that Mbappe is perhaps not willing to disregard the notion of joining Madrid in the future despite deciding to stay at PSG for a further three years.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe may make the move to Real Madrid in the future

Kylian Mbappe may one day play for the La Liga champions

Despite his rejection of Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, Kylian Mbappe may still end his career having played for Los Blancos.

At the age of just 23, he has plenty of time to make the move abroad once his new deal at the Parc des Princes expires in 2025.

At the age of 26 he will likely be at the peak of his powers and given that he is already dominating Ligue 1 he could be leading the way with regard to the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe has had a remarkable season for PSG, scoring 39 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid already possess a star striker of their own in Karim Benzema who is turning back the years with what many are heralding as a Ballon d'Or worthy output.

The 34-year-old has managed an astounding 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

So, by the time Benzema is perhaps hanging up his boots, Mbappe may come into the fold as his replacement.

