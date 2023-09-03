"I don’t like this at all", "How on earth" - Barcelona fans furious after Xavi picks starting XI against Osasuna

As Barcelona gear up for a face-off with Osasuna on Sunday, anticipation seems low as many fans of the Catalan club are quite upset with their starting lineup.

Currently occupying the fourth spot on the La Liga leaderboard with seven points from three games, Xavi Hernandez's men look to keep the momentum going. Given their recent victories over Cadiz and Villarreal, another three points will come in handy, potentially keeping them near the top of the table with three wins in a row.

Last Sunday's encounter against Villarreal was a goal-fest, featuring seven goals in total. The win was crucial for Barca, ensuring they kept pace with table-toppers Real Madrid in these early stages of the season.

The summer transfer period was fraught with complications due to the club's financial constraints. Nevertheless, Barcelona made two critical loan acquisitions on deadline day - Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. However, these impressive transfer movements have done little to please the fans ahead of their Osasuna match.

Many of them are shocked with Xavi Hernandez's lineup, with some demanding better man management, while others made it clear they expected different players to start.

Fans took to social media to express discontent and frustration over the starting lineup with tweets like these:

Xavi lauds Joao Felix as a "natural talent" for Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has put an end to speculation suggesting he wasn't keen Barcelona's acquisition of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Catalans successfully negotiated a loan deal for the Portuguese sensation just before the transfer deadline closed.

Earlier reports had painted a picture of internal discord, implying that Barcelona president Joan Laporta was the main architect behind the deal, while Xavi had reservations.

However, in a press interaction, Xavi gave a strong endorsement of Joao Felix, describing him as a "natural talent", while making it clear that he also liked the forward. He said (via SportsMole):

"He fits us 100%. He is a player we have always liked. He has natural talent, he can play as a '9' and on the left, he can also adapt to the right. He and [Joao] Cancelo can help us a lot this season."

Both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have made the bench against Osasuna, and they will hope to guide the Catalan giants to their third win in a row this weekend. While Felix joined from Atletico Madrid on loan, Cancelo left Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to join up with former teammate Ilkay Gundogan, who was named on the starting lineup.