“I don’t like to defend against that” - Harry Maguire picks Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba and others in dream 5-a-side team

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has named Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and a current club teammate in his dream five-a-side team. The English defender recently sat down with Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand to discuss a number of topics.

At the end of the conversation, Ferdinand asked Maguire to name a five-a-side team with the best players he shared the pitch with, excluding keepers. The 32-year-old started by selecting John Stones, who he plays with for the national team, at the back.

Maguire named Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes in midfield, alongside former teammate Pogba, who joined AS Monaco this summer. Riyad Mahrez, who played alongside Maguire at Leicester City, was also included in the team.

Maguire completed his five-a-side team by opting for Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. The Englishman played alongside the Portuguese superstar during his second stint at Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand was impressed with his countryman's selection and let him know the same.

"It's a good team now," said Ferdinand.

To which Maguire responded:

"Not bad. I don't like to defend against that."

Harry Maguire has registered 246 appearances for Manchester United to date, scoring 15 goals and setting up eight more. Interestingly, the Englishman shared the pitch 36 times with Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils.

What has Erik ten Hag said about Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit from Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently said that Cristiano Ronaldo was never the problem at Old Trafford. The Portuguese superstar had an infamous fallout with the Dutch manager during his second stint at the club.

The 40-year-old criticized Ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and ended up leaving the Premier League giants in December 2022. The Dutch manager went on to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, but ultimately lost his job last October after a disastrous start to the 2024-25 season.

Speaking recently, Ten Hag refused to dwell on the past and wished Ronaldo good luck.

“For me he’s (Ronaldo) no problem. He was never the problem and I think that’s the past. I think it was what happened. It’s the past and after that, we won two trophies at Manchester United. I wish him all the best for the for the future and I wish him the best of luck,” said Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager took over at Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

