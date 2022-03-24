“I don’t like that” – Former Ajax manager warns Manchester United about flaw in Erik ten Hag

Former Ajax manager Aad de Mos has highlighted a flaw in Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag's coaching.

The Dutchman is the favourite to take over at Manchester United, with Stretty News reporting that he is on the verge of being confirmed as United's new boss. However, De Mos has brought to light an issue in the Ajax manager's coaching style that led to the team's exit in the UEFA Champions League.

De Mos spoke on the Kick-off podcast following Ajax's defeat to Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16 (via FCUpdate.nl and Manchester Evening News):

"It is to be hoped for Ajax that the players who are not in shape, will nevertheless get into shape. Antony, Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, those are the guys who are in a bit of trouble at the moment."

The former Ajax coach continued:

"It takes far too long before he strikes with his substitutions. He already did that too late in Lisbon and now again. Brian Brobbey should (have been) brought in much earlier. You didn't have to substitute (Sebastian) Haller, but if you could have just added him as an extra striker, they would have been in trouble."

He concluded:

"You also have to show some guts in these kinds of games and not hide in your dugout. You have to have some fire show up, get to that line and stir things up a little bit when things get messy in the field. And that was it. You helped Benfica into the saddle by playing the game they like. It's all too noncommittal at Ajax."

V: @VEDANTUTD Ten Hag when it comes to making substitutions and rotating his squad: Ten Hag when it comes to making substitutions and rotating his squad: https://t.co/QwgerZ1eRK

He continued:

"It's always fun, always fun, I don't like that. You have to be a little harder on each other too. A war is never made. Ten Hag must also dare to intervene and put players on the bench to indicate that it cannot go on like this."

Manchester United target Erik ten Hag renowned for his in-game management

Ten Hag is highly rated around Europe.

Despite De Mos' words of concern over Ten Hag's use of substitutes, the Dutchman has earnt praise for the way he has managed Ajax.

Depending on the opposition, the shape of the Amsterdam team changes. The system often changes between a 4-3-3 and a 4-3-2-1, with full-backs often moving higher up the pitch allowing wingers to tuck inside.

Ten Hag had huge success in the Champions League in 2019 with this approach against Real Madrid and Juventus. Manchester United fans will be encouraged by the words of the man himself. He told DutchSoccerSite (via United In Focus):

“It’s not even about systems. It’s about what you do in possession, when you lose possession and in those turnaround moments. And you need to be able to change that up. The players’ qualities determine how you play."

He remains the favourite to become Manchester United's next permanent manager, although there have been reports (courtesy Stretty News) that other clubs have made contact with the Ajax boss.

Edited by Bhargav