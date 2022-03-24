Erik ten Hag ‘very excited’ about another managerial job in Europe despite talks with Manchester United - Reports

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has cast doubt over Erik ten Hag's potential arrival at Manchester United.

Ten Hag has moved past Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino into pole position for the material role at Old Trafford. Stretty News has reported that United are on the verge of confirming Ten Hag as their new manager.

However, Kraan has said that Ten Hag has many options and that United are just one of them. He told Sky Sports (via Express) in this regard:

"There are three major opportunities for Erik ten Hag...Manchester United is only one of them."

Kraan then touched on the huge clamour of United fans to appoint the Dutchman, deeming that perhaps they need to be cautious regarding his potential arrival. He continued:

“I don't want to dampen the excitement in England, but maybe United have not done all the work yet. Yes, they've had positive talks with Ten Hag but so have two other major clubs in Europe. These are clubs who play Champions League football and who have chances to win titles in their own country."

During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.

Kraan continued:

"One of those clubs is very concrete for Ten Hag, and I think that is on mainland Europe - not in England. I know for a fact that Ten Hag is very excited about that job too."

Manchester United need to act quickly to snap up Eric ten Hag

United need to push forward in their pursuit of Ten Hag

Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, Manchester United set out plans to appoint a new permanent manager at the end of the season.

They appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager as they began to pursue potential candidates for the full-time role. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was the clear favourite at the start. Even the United squad entertained the prospect of the Argentinian taking over, per Manchester Evening News.

However, Ten Hag has leapfrogged Pochettino to replace Rangnick at Old Trafford. The club held talks with the Dutchman on Monday over a move. They have taken their time in gathering as much information about potential options, but Ten Hag appears to be the clear choice.

There is the prospect of Real Madrid, who were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona at home in the El Clasico or PSG, who were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, come calling for Ten Hag.

Kraan's revelation that Ten Hag is in talks with other clubs means there is now an urgency for the Red Devils to press ahead with their pursuit of the talented manager. The 52-year-old is one of Europe's highly regarded managers for the work he has done at Ajax.

Kraan said:

"If Manchester United want to get things going, they will have to speed things up and make things concrete. They will have to put a contract out to him because I think there's a real danger it could become too late for him. For Ten Hag, there may be the consideration of the graveyard Manchester United has been for managers."

He continued:

"Not everything during his career has gone well for United when you see how Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed and seen their reputations damaged. It needs some more convincing from United."

Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur rejected Ten Hag for 'lack of charisma' after Jose Mourinho was sacked. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both Ten Hag and Manchester United as an interesting summer looms ahead.

