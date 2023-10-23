“I don’t like the way they treated Messi” – Ex-PSG star hits out at ‘negative’ impression of Lionel Messi in Paris

Javier Pastore has said that Lionel Messi was not treated well at Paris Saint-Germain. He believes that the negative reaction from fans was mainly down to the forward beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina.

Speaking to Di Marzio, Pastore revealed that he is not a fan of fans taking digs and talking negatively about players. He believes that the fans turning drove Messi away from the Ligue 1 champions and said:

"I don't like the way they treated Messi, as if it had happened to any other teammate. But football and fans are like that, they decide who they like and who they don't..."

He added:

"For Leo, the World Cup he won against France had a big impact. Everything that was a little negative weighed a little more on him because Argentina had won. But I can't tell you more, I don't like it when people say bad things about a player."

Lionel Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona could not renew his contract. The Argentine admitted earlier this year that he was not in favor of the move but was forced to accept it as he could not stay at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi was not happy with PSG's treatment after World Cup

Lionel Messi admitted that he was not happy with PSG for the lack of recognition after his FIFA World Cup win with Argentina. He added that he was the only player from the La Albicelester squad to not get a reception for the win and told Olga:

"Even though I wasn't doing well at PSG, I got to be world champion there. Everything happens for a reason. I was the only player from the world champions who didn't have recognition in his club."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hit back, saying that they did the reception in private as they needed to think about the French fans too. He told RMC Sport:

"As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private. But with respect, we are a French club. It was of course sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We must respect the country he defeated, his teammates on the France team, and our supporters too."

Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami earlier this year after his contract at PSG expired. He has helped the MLS side win their first silverware and played a key role in taking them to the US Open Cup final too.