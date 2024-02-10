"I don’t see anything" - Dimitar Berbatov makes big Manchester City claims as he predicts result against Everton

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester City to secure a victory against Everton at the Etihad on Saturday, February 10. The former Manchester United striker predicted a 3-0 win for the Cityzens.

Manchester City have been in blistering form of late, having welcomed their star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland back from injury. The defending champions have won all of their last five games and practically have taken back their destiny in their own hands.

While the Sky Blues are second in the table with 49 points trailing league leaders Liverpool by two points, the former have a game in hand. The defending champions will go to the top temporarily should they beat Everton as Liverpool play later in the day.

Everton, on the other hand, are languishing in the 18th place with 19 points following their 10-point deduction for breaching FFP regulations. The Toffees have not won any of their last five games which puts them in a difficult situation.

Berbatov has predicted a 3-0 win for Manchester City and insisted that Everton don't have what it takes to stop the Cityzens.

The former Manchester United attacker was quoted as saying by Metro:

"Man City have so much talent in their squad that on their day, they can thrash you and play great football. Everton are still suffering from the points deduction, so I don’t see anything but a win for City because they have too many match winners."

‌Berbatov's Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Everton

Premier League star claims that either Liverpool or Manchester City will win the Premier League

Fulham captain Tom Cairney does not see Arsenal winning the Premier League title this season ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. We have seen a tight race for the title so far this campaign, with five teams pretty much in the mix for the silverware.

While discussing the title race, Fulham star Cairney has claimed that while Arsenal will be in and around the top of the table, they are not yet good enough to win the title. He insisted that either Liverpool or Manchester City will secure the title.

Cairney told The Players' Channel podcast (via Tribal Football):

"I think performance-wise they were better this season than last season, to be honest. I think that game at the weekend was huge for Arsenal, I think that's why the celebrations were so big. In my opinion, if they had lost that game I don't think they would have had much chance of catching Liverpool."

"I can't see them losing three or four more games until the end of the season with the squad they have got, it's frightening. So I think you could tell how big it was for Arsenal. They will be up there but I think it's Liverpool or Man City," he added.

Arsenal closed the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool to just two points with a 3-1 win over the Reds at the Emirates Stadium last week. Pep Guardiola's side are level on points with the Gunners but have a game in hand.