"I don’t see any difference" - Pundit takes shot at Manchester United as he compares Erik ten Hag to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has compared Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in terms of their performances.

The Red Devils beat Omonia Nicosia 1-0 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13). It wasn't an easy win, however, as they scored the goal in the 93rd minute via Scott McTominay.

While United completely dominated the game, they struggled to get past Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who made 12 saves in the match. Manchester United had 78% possession and a massive 34 shots at goal.

However, Cundy believes that the performance was reminiscent of Manchester United under Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager was sacked in November 2021 after some dreadful performances and results like a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and a 4-1 defeat to Watford.

After United's win over Omonia, Cundy said on talkSPORT:

"Do you know what? It looks like Ole is on the bench still. I look at this United team and in all honestly, I've seen no change... phone me up now and tell me there is a difference about the United you saw this time last year under Ole than what you're seeing now. So they said picking up results, right? Ole picked up results."

He added:

"You know it was shocking... He was living on the edge of his seat. Because he wasn't good enough Ole, he wasn't good enough. Performances, really drab. Results, managed to find a way."

Cundy even merged the names of the two managers to signify the similarities in performances, as he said:

"Tonight, performance, yeah, okay. Result okay. If you're happy with that, you've got another Ole on the bench right now. I don't see any difference. All it is that another guy on the bench has a beard. You know what I saw on the bench? Ole Gunnar Ten Hag."

With the win, Manchester United are second in their Europa League group, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's win over Omonia Nicosia

After the match, Ten Hag complimented his team for their persistence and will but admitted that they should have buried more chances. He said (via Manutd.com):

"I have to compliment the team. We kept patient, kept getting in the right positions, kept creating chances and we didn't allow the opponent to come out, so I think they did well. The performance was well done."

He added:

"The only thing that we were lacking was scoring goals. We scored so many chances and that is not easy against an opponent who I would say they are really compact, like a handball defence. There was a lot of movement, a lot of creativity. So many chances, but we didn’t score."

Manchester United will next host Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 16.

