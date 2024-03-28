"I don’t see the fit" - Gary Neville names 3 managers who should not replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named three managers who should not replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Englishman reckoned that he doesn't feel the trio of Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, and Gary O'Neil will fit in at the club.

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United continues to draw speculation. The Dutchman appears to be living on borrowed time right now, with some people calling for his dismissal due to his failure to deliver favorable results consistently.

According to ESPN, United's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are already looking for potential candidates who could take over from the manager at the end of the season. On that note, the trio of Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, and Gary O'Neil have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

However, former Red Devils defender Garry Neville isn't convinced about the three men. Speaking on The Overlap, the Englishman, made his feelings known, saying:

“Even Gareth, as well as he has done with England, I have not seen the fit between him and Man United. I had never seen the fit between Graham Potter and Man United, that’s been a strong rumour."

"I don’t see the fit between Gary O’Neil and Man United. Instinctively, as a fan of a club, you feel it or you don’t, it’s not a feeling I’ve had. I’ve not had a feeling that, that (person) feels like a United manager," he added.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are currently outside the top four of the Premier League table. They've also missed out on the Champions League and the EFL Cup, with the FA Cup being their only hope of winning silverware this season. It remains to be seen if they can achieve it.

Manchester United weighing up to potential swap deal involving Mason Greenwood

Juventus v US Lecce - Serie A TIM

Manchester United remain committed to reinforcing their squad ahead of the summer. The Red Devils have multiple targets to pursue and could offload Mason Greenwood in a swap deal to get one of them.

According to a report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are interested in signing Juventus star Gleison Bremer and are considering using the centre-back as a makeweight in the deal.

Greenwood is currently playing on loan at Getafe where he's working to revive his career following his recent setback. The English attacker has eight goals and five assists to his name in 27 games across all competitions this season.