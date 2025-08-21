"I don’t see that he has any future at the club at all" - Brian Laudrup asks struggling Manchester United star to leave the club this summer

Denmark legend Brian Laudrup has advised striker Rasmus Hojlund to leave Manchester United. He believes that the Danish youngster's time at the club is over and that he will not get more opportunities.

Speaking to ViaPlay, Laudrup said Hojlund has nothing left up his sleeve and should accept that he needs to leave Manchester United for regular minutes. He added that the move should be a permanent exit, as a loan move would not get the striker any consistency, and said (Tipsbladet):

"He has to go. I don’t see that he has any future at the club at all. If you start playing with mostly midfielders as a 9 and you’re left out, that tells me that he won’t get any chances. He has played the aces he had up his sleeve, and there weren’t many of them last season, in a very, very difficult season, so he should go to a new place now, where he’s loved and gets to play."

"The only thing I don’t like is a loan agreement. I have to be honest. I’ve tried it myself, and it’s not fun, because you always fall down the pecking order when you’re rented, even if there’s someone who’s been bought for many millions. But it may be that the best he can get is a loan agreement, because there aren’t many clubs in Italy that can afford to buy him, that’s the challenge."

Manchester United have signed Benjamin Sesko this summer from RB Leipzig for a reported £74 million fee. The Red Devils also have Joshua Zirkzee and Chido Obi in the squad, while Enzo Kana-Biyik has also joined the club before heading out on loan.

Arrigo Sacchi slams Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund

AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this month and slammed Rasmus Hojlund. He believes that the Manchester United star should have made the decision to join the San Siro side as soon as he got the call.

He believes that the youngster has no future at Old Trafford and said:

"I don't understand his choice. If Milan calls you, you pack your bags and get on the first plane to Malpensa. Milan, in the world of football, is a mystical name. I, along with all the players who are brought in, would take a tour of the trophy room so that we understand where we have come."

Rasmus Hojlund is evaluating his options after being dropped from the Manchester United squad for the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the opening weekend of the season. Napoli and Juventus have also been linked with the striker.

