"I don’t see him at Madrid" - Real Madrid captain Marcelo makes interesting claim about Kylian Mbappe's future

Kylian Mbappe has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid since last summer's transfer window. Los Blancos made multiple bids for the Frenchman but Paris Saint-Germain rejected them all. Many reports now claim that the move is all but done.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Mbappé rejected almost €50m net in August until 2024 from PSG. In January he again declined a higher offer and now, according to Mbappé rejected almost €50m net in August until 2024 from PSG. In January he again declined a higher offer and now, according to @MarioCortegana : Kylian has rejected a blank check from the Paris club. He wants to fulfill his dream of joining Real Madrid. @RMadridistaReal 🇫🇷 Mbappé rejected almost €50m net in August until 2024 from PSG. In January he again declined a higher offer and now, according to @MarioCortegana: Kylian has rejected a blank check from the Paris club. He wants to fulfill his dream of joining Real Madrid. @RMadridistaReal

Many players from the Spanish giants like Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric have been asked about the French superstar before. They have all praised him but remained discreet about his move to Madrid.

This was the case again with Real Madrid legend and captain Marcelo. The left-back gave an interview on 'El Hormiguero', an Antena 3 show hosted by Spanish comedian Pablo Motos.

He was asked about Mbappe joining Madrid. He was also jokingly asked if he wished the Frenchman picks up an injury ahead of their second leg clash in the Champions League. Marcelo said:

"I don’t see him at Madrid because I don’t know the future. You shouldn’t wish anything bad on anyone. I think that if we win we have to do it for ourselves, not because someone is missing. For the good of the sport, all the players have to be there. May the best win.”

The speculation surrounding Mbappe's transfer has been growing each week. Many claim that a pre-agreement has been made between the player and Real Madrid. Whereas, many report that the Frenchman is set to sign a short-term contract with PSG. It seems that this transfer saga will only get clearer in the summer.

Real Madrid will need to contain Mbappe in the second leg of their Champions League clash

PSG came out 1-0 winners when the two teams clashed in the first leg of the R16 of the Champions League on February 15. It took a 90+4th minute goal by Mbappe for the French side to take the lead at the Parc des Princes.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 https://t.co/eeBmSHfKNQ

Los Blancos surprisingly played a very defensive style of football. However, it was clear that the French youngster was causing them trouble throughout the game. Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio tried to double up on him but were still unable to stop him.

If Real Madrid are to proceed to the next round, a big part of their second leg will include keeping the Frenchman quiet. They need to score but will have to be vary to not concede either.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava