"I don’t see Manchester United getting involved" - Jamie Carragher makes prediction for Premier League title race

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that Manchester United may not be involved in the Premier League title race this season.

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League table after seven games, two points adrift of league leaders Chelsea. But they missed the chance to go top after drawing against Everton at home in their last league game.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Football London), Jamie Carragher said Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as Chelsea, are well above any other team in the Premier League. The former Liverpool defender said in this regard:

"We’ve spoken about Chelsea a lot, and they’re top of the league, but I just think when you see certain performances from City and Liverpool this season, the stats behind the points, expected goals, shots on goal, all these metrics, Liverpool and Man City look like they have a bit of an edge. But listen, Chelsea are European Champions. I don’t see United getting involved."

United drew at home against an Everton team missing key players. Meanwhile, Chelsea got back to winning ways against Southampton, while Liverpool and Manchester City played out an exciting 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manchester United need more consistency to stay in the Premier League title race

Manchester United could be out of the Premier League title race if they do not find consistency. The Red Devils face a difficult run in October and November, which could make or break their season.

United are due to face Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the next two months in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could be out of the title race if they drop points against their direct title rivals.

In between their Premier League fixtures, Manchester United will face Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League.

However, a few positive results in this difficult period could see Manchester United in the driving seat for the league title. It's worth noting that Manchester United have not won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2013.

United are tipped by many to challenge for the Premier League title after the club spent big money to sign the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Following their rather inconsistent start to the season, it remains to be seen how Solskjaer's men fare in the rest of their campaign.

