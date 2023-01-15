“I don’t think he always plays the game right” - Arda Turan identifies problem with ‘winner’ Neymar

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Arda Turan recently made an interesting claim about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr.

Turan claimed that while the Brazilian is extremely talented and has the ability to beat any player in the world in a one-on-one situation, Neymar is not always "accurate" in his approach.

According to Fbref, Neymar manages 2.05 successful dribbles per ninety, which places him in the 80th percentile for attacking midfielders and wingers.

Speaking to Socrates YouTube channel, Turan said (via GOAL Turkey, h/t PSG Talk):

“Neymar is a very talented player. He steals everybody one on one. But I don’t think he always plays the game right. I think he’s a ‘winner’ player, but I think he should play the game a little bit more accurately. He makes himself tired behind the court more. I want him to win, too. He loves football, always wants to play. I don’t think he will retire early.”

Janty @CFC_Janty We won’t see a player like Neymar for a very long time…



We won’t see a player like Neymar for a very long time…https://t.co/OrqZGb33G3

Turan was teammates with the Brazilian superstar during his time at Barcelona. The Turkish player, however, failed to find his feet at the Catalan club after his move from Atletico Madrid.

He was one of Atleti's main players and made 178 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, in which he scored 22 goals and provided 32 assists. He was also a part of Atletico's 2013/14 title-winning squad.

After moving to Barcelona in July 2015, Turan was unable to cement his place in the team's starting eleven. He made only 55 appearances for Barca, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists. The 35-year-old from professional football retired in September 2022.

Rivaldo named the club Neymar should join if he moves to the Premier League

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazilian legend Rivaldo believes that if Neymar moves to the English Premier League, he should join Manchester City.

Speaking to Canal Supporters, Rivaldo said about the PSG forward:

"Honestly, I don't think it will happen right away, but at the end of the season, PSG could be interested in selling the player to recover part of the investment at the same time that the Brazilian star could finally evolve into Premier League."

He further added:

"In this scenario, I think Manchester City would be the perfect club for him as it would give him a better chance of success and he would be playing in a very attacking side who are playing great football under their former manager Pep Guardiola."

Despite rumors of a move away from Paris, Neymar has been in spectacular form for PSG this season. He has scored 15 goals and has provided 13 assists in 22 appearances this campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes