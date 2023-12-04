"I don’t think anyone would have" - Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's comeback win over Fulham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his feelings following his side's exceptional comeback win against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, December 4. The Reds secured a 4-3 win at the expense of the Cottagers in a game that could go down in the record books of the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick was turned by Bernd Leno off the woodwork to give Liverpool the lead, but former Red Harry Wilson pegged one back in four minutes. The Merseysiders again took the lead, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring an absolute stunner, but Fulham again came back with Kenny Tete's goal.

Marco Silva’s side looked destined for three points when Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored in the 80th minute, but Liverpool secured yet another memorable comeback. Wataru Endu and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored twice in two minutes to guarantee all three points for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp opened up on his feelings after the game and said that it would go down as a classic. He also added that he had never witnessed a game with so many wondergoals. Klopp said (as quoted by The Daily Mail):

"At 3-3, everyone could see that the boys wanted more and because we were a bit lucky today, we got it. It was an outstanding experience for everyone who was here. I don’t think anyone would have thought before the game that Liverpool versus Fulham will be a game that you will never forget in your life, but you are all welcome.

"I saw a few games, but I never saw a game with this amount of worldies. Trent's free-kick was unbelievable. Macca (Mac Allister) before the game, you could see his foot is right today. He was really in the shooting … I thought, "Wow, you should better try it!" and he obviously thought the same."

Klopp also hailed the impact Waturu Endo made after coming on as a late substitute and eventually scoring the equaliser:

"Wataru (Endo) was so important. he came on and that was really good. Won decisive challenges, super passing and a top goal. And then Trent.

"Honestly, for whatever reason, I didn't see that ball go in, I was probably turning at that moment. I haven't watched it back, but all of them were pretty special."

Klopp also heaped praise on Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold for his leadership on the pitch:

"He was a real leader on the pitch – that was the most important. That’s probably the biggest improvement (since last season). It was super intense, but he got another push when we put him a bit more inside in that moment."

Following their win against Fulham, the Reds remain second in the points table, two points behind Arsenal. Manchester City trail them by one point after a 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool make decision on Kylian Mbappe amid reports of PSG star replacing Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have reportedly made a decision on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been tipped as the long-term successor of Mohamed Salah at Anfield, but, as per The Daily Mail, they are not interested in the PSG attacker.

Mbappe's future has been much discussed in recent years, and he almost joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. However, he ended up staying at the Parc des Princes, signing a new deal with the French giants until 2024, with the option of an extra year.

He was exiled from the PSG squad this summer after he informed the club that he would not be exercising that extension. However, he has come back into the side after missing the first game of the season with Lorient.

The France captain has been on fire for PSG this season, scoring 18 goals in as many outings across competitions.