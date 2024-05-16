"I don’t think there is a future there now" - Pundit believes Arsenal will try to offload £25m signing in the summer

Former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke has stated that the club might offload Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window. The Scottish left-back is currently on loan at Real Sociedad and might be one of the scores of the players the Gunners would be offloading to make way for nee additions.

The 26-year-old joined the Emirates club in 2019 for a reported £25 million fee. His stint with the Gunners has been plagued with injuries. He missed a major part of the 2019-20 season due to injury. He dislocated his shoulder in the game against West Ham United which kept him out of action yet again.

The Scottish defender has had a bittersweet time with the club and was ultimately sidelined following Arsenal's acquisition of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. This fueled therories that the former Celtic player would be subsequently sold but went on loan to the Spanish outfit.

Tierney might be a great addition to the already handsome looking Arsenal side. However, with Mikel Arteta preferring traditional full-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Benjamin White, its highly unlikely that the Scottish player might get a chance.

Clarke projected a similar sentiment and said that the 26-year-old may finally be sold in the summer.

Here's what he said while spekaing on 'Off the Ball':

"I like Kieran Tierney, I’ve always liked him, but I don’t think there is a future there now for him because Mikel Arteta likes that inverted full-back, and I don’t think that suits KT. There are a number of players who are all ahead of Kieran Tierney, and I could see him on the transfer list this summer. He’ll be fine wherever he goes, because he’s a top-quality player."

The Gunners have one game remaining in the season. Arteta's men take on Everton at home on the final matchday of the season in a must-win game.

Arsenal's hope of bagging first PL trophy in over two decades will be decided on the final day of the season

The Gunners defeated Manchester United 1-0 on May 12 (Sunday) in a must-win game. Arsenal were far from their best but had enough fuel left to see the game through without conceding a goal.

The attention then shifted to Manchester City's game against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs gave the Cityzens a tough fight despite a sedate start to the game. However, Erling Haaland powered the Cityzens home, scoring a brace. Interestingly, Haaland's first goal was also City's first goal ever at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men take on West Ham United on the final day of the season. Should they win, they'll be crowned champions for the sixth time in seven seasons.

However, the Gunners will be awarded their first Premier League trophy in over two decades should City go down against the Hammers.

Interestingly, if both teams lose, the title race will be decided by goal difference, a statistic currently held by Arsenal.