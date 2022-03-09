“I don’t think you get enough credit” – Rio Ferdinand after analysing Liverpool star’s passing ability

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson for his passing ability.

Henderson, 31, is enjoying another fine season for Liverpool, registering three goals and six assists in 37 appearances across competitions. He has been a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

Ferdinand believes the passing ability of the Reds captain often goes unnoticed. During an interaction on BT Sport Between the Lines, he heaped praise on the England midfielder.

The Manchester United legend said while watching Henderson make a pass during Liverpool's UEFA Champions League semi-final win over AS Roma in 2018 (via Rousing The Kop):

“This here , I don’t think you get enough credit for, when you play the ball forward.”

Ferdinand continued:

“Sometimes it’s 5 yards; sometimes it’s 10; sometimes it might be 20. But these type of balls, the effect that they have, breaking the lines, changing the dynamic of the game, I don’t think you get enough credit.”

Jordan Henderson is Liverpool's unsung hero

Jordan Henderson has had huge success at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson, as Ferdinand says, often doesn't gain much plaudits, especially with the England fan base. His passing abilities often go unnoticed. Moreover, Henderson can at times also be forgotten for the key role he has played in the Anfield outfit's success over the years.

The 31-year-old sits in front of the Reds defence alongside the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. Henderson's consistency in continuously performing at the highest level is second to none. He helps drive the Liverpool team forward in transition, and his leadership has been hugely influential.

Klopp has gone on record to show his admiration for his captain, who he believes is the perfect role model. The manager said (via Sports Illustrated) in this regard:

"Everyone was convinced Hendo was the right captain for me. I only learned about him day by day. After 6 years of working with him together, he's the perfect choice."

Klopp continued:

"He's the perfect role model for a footballer and a real leader. You have to share it if you are a really good one and that is what the boys do."

During his time as Reds captain, Henderson has lifted the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and most recently the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are fighting on three fronts following their Carabao Cup success against Chelsea. They are in with the chance of winning a quadruple for the first time in English football history, and Henderson could be key.

On Tuesday, the Reds lost 1-0 to Inter Milan on the night but progressed 2-1 on aggregate to move to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by six points, albeit with a game in hand. In the FA Cup, the Reds will take on Nottingham Forest on March 20 for a place in the last four.

