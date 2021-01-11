“I don’t think that should give me any head start” – Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not expect special treatment from Blues owner

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he doesn’t expect any special treatment from club owner Roman Abramovich, despite enjoying a long and fruitful relationship with the Russian billionaire. The Englishman enjoyed the most successful phase of his playing career after Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

Frank Lampard moved to Chelsea from West Ham United in the summer of 2001. And it was at Stamford Bridge that the Englishman turned into one of the best midfielders of his generation.

He enjoyed tremendous success with the Blues before moving on for a brief stint with Manchester City. He joined MLS side New York City FC next before finally retiring in 2017. Frank Lampard entered football management with Derby County and finally returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2019 to take charge of the club

Speaking in a recent interview, the Englishman expressed his gratitude to Abramovich but went on to claim that their history together does not guarantee him a head start.

“When the owner came to Chelsea all those years ago it made my career. Maybe I would have gone on to elsewhere and it might have happened in my own personal career, but fortunately, I was at a club that had an owner that brought [players] in and changed the face of it and changed my life. I understand that but I don’t think that should give me any head start” said Lampard

Lampard guided the Blues to a fourth-place finish last season in the league. However, the Chelsea manager has been under pressure recently, after slipping to ninth in the table after 17 games.

"I have felt huge support from this club" - Chelsea's Frank Lampard

Lampard also went on to reveal that he had always received support from Chelsea, but insists he has not earned the right to be treated differently.

“I have felt huge support from this club, coming back here to manage them and the way it has worked in the period I have been back. In my time here as a player, I felt huge support for 13 years and in the end, I left the club because they wanted to move on to other things. I understand what football is, I understand the demands and expectations, so I don’t think I have earned the right for anything that takes me out of that equation,” said Frank Lampard