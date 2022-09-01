"I don't think he’ll play" - Steve McManaman makes bold prediction for Liverpool XI against Everton

Former Liverpool attacker Steve McManaman reckons Roberto Firmino could continue to start for Jurgen Klopp's side even with the impending return of summer signing Darwin Nunez from suspension.

The Uruguayan striker arrived from Benfica in a €75 million move this summer. He was sent off in the Reds' second Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace.

In his absence, Firmino has made merry, scoring three and assisting as many goals in the next three games.

Liverpool next face Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday (September 3). McManaman believes Firmino should keep his place in the starting XI even if Nunez returns from suspension.

“I dont’ think he’ll (Nunez) play, particularly in a derby match. (Stick with Firmino), I’d say so at the moment,” he said on BT Sport (via Rousing the Kop).

The 30-year-old Brazilian started all three games as Nunez served his suspension. Barring the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, he scored in the Reds' two other two outings - against Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively.

Klopp's men won both games, dismantling Bournemouth 9-0 and registering a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Magpies. They will want to build on the momentum with a win in the Merseyside derby to get over their slow start to the new season.

Liverpool unlikely to sign new players but will not close the door completely: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opened up on the club's transfer plans for deadline day. The German tactician doesn't see the club actively pursuing a deal but stopped short of ruling out any potential activity.

“I don’t think so. But as long as there is time we should not close the door completely. Obviously, Hendo is injured, he got a hamstring injury, which is absolutely not helpful. But I don’t think so,” Klopp said after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Liverpool FC @LFC A late, late winner = the first Klopp fist pumps of the season A late, late winner = the first Klopp fist pumps of the season 😁 https://t.co/An95bDrmKP

The Reds have signed Nunez, attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and right-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer window. There have been calls to sign a central midfielder, but the club have not been linked with a deadline day move so far.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav