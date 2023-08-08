“I don’t think he’ll survive in the Premier League at this stage of his career” – Andy Townsend believes Chelsea target could end up in Saudi Arabia

Andy Townsend believes Chelsea target Neymar would not survive in the Premier League should he choose to join.

Rather, the former Chelsea man believes that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward could end up in Saudi Arabia. Speaking about a possible move for Neymar to Chelsea, Townsend said (via talkSPORT):

“I don’t think he’ll survive in the #PL at this stage of his career. He’ll end up in Saudi! He wouldn’t be what everyone wants. If PSG want money, nobody will compete..”

Several reports suggest the Brazil international's entourage are in talks with the Blues over a potential transfer this summer. On the other, L’Équipe report that the 31-year-old dreams of a move back to Barcelona.

Moreover, the report from the French publication states that Neymar has informed PSG about his wish to leave the Parc des Princes.

Despite reports flooding in about the player's links to Stamford Bridge, Neymar's father has come out and denied such claims. He said (via Sport):

"I cannot confirm a piece of news that did not happen. L’Equipe is being L’Efake. It came from somewhere. Let’s try to understand the intention."

The forward joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a whopping €222 million (via transfermarkt). So far, he has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists across all competitions in 173 appearances.

He won the Ligue 1 five times, among other major honors at PSG.

PSG name asking price for Chelsea target - Reports

Neymar (via Getty Images)

PSG are reportedly willing to part ways with Neymar after the Brazil international stated his intentions to leave the club.

According to ESPN, the Parisian outfit will be looking for over €60 million to let go of their star man. The same report claims that the Ligue 1 club would also be willing to offer Neymar on loan initially before selling him permanently.

Despite Barcelona being the player's preferred option, ESPN believes Chelsea to be leading the race for his signature. As far as the La Liga side are concerned, talks are yet to commence with PSG.

Neymar could choose to move to the Saudi Pro League or return to Brazil amid interest from clubs in both countries (via ESPN). Last season, the 31-year-old recorded 35 goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions.