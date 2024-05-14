“I don’t think he’s aggressive enough” - Graeme Souness expresses doubts over in-form Arsenal star

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has cast doubt over Arsenal star Kai Havertz despite the Germany international's strong run of form of late. The Scotsman has insisted that the Gunners need a new No. 9.

Havetz has been a decisive player for Mikel Arteta's side as they have taken the Premier League title race down to the wire. The German has either scored or assisted nine times in Arsenal's last 13 Premier League games.

However, Souness remains sceptical of the versatile attacker and believes that the Gunners need a proper centre-forward. He insisted that the 24-year-old is not aggressive enough.

The Liverpool great said, as quoted by HITC:

“I think they need something else, yeah, I do. I still have reservations (about Havertz). I don’t think he’s aggressive enough.”

Havertz has divided opinion ever since he moved to the Premier League. While he made decisive contributions for Chelsea in some of their biggest games, he could never really showcase his consistency.

The German had a difficult start to life at Arsenal following his £65 million move from the Blues last summer. However, he has been a revelation since the turn of the year and has been exceptional for Mikel Arteta's side.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has so far contributed with 13 goals and seven assists in 50 games for the north London giants. He has also showcased his incredible versatility with Mikel Arteta often tweaking his position.

Kai Havertz names teammate who helped him settle at Arsenal following switch from Chelsea

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has named Martin Odegaard as the player who helped him settle at the club following his move from Chelsea last summer. The 24-year-old hailed the Norwegian for his exceptional leadership and said (via Sky Sports):

"The skipper, Martin (Odegaard). I remember I was on holiday when I signed and he just dropped me a message 10 minutes after the news came out and just said ‘whatever you need, just give me a shout’. He’s a top guy, and a very good friend."

Odegaard has been sensational for Arsenal following his big move from Real Madrid, initially on a loan spell. Mikel Arteta decided to hand the midfielder the armband in 2022 and he has not let his manager down. This season, the Norway international has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists from 47 matches across competitions.