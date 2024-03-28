"I don’t think he’s a certainty to go" - Alan Shearer claims Manchester United star has not done enough to make England's EURO 2024 squad

Premier League icon Alan Shearer has assessed Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford's chances of representing England at the European Championship this summer. The former Newcastle United forward believes the 26-year-old hasn't done enough to be included in the Three Lions' squad for the tournament.

It goes without mentioning that Rashford has had one of his worst seasons this year since breaking into Manchester United's senior team back in January 2016. The winger doesn't look confident on the ball these days. He struggles to beat opposition defenders and seems to be running out of luck in front of goal.

With EURO 2024 drawing closer, the player's poor form is giving many concerns, with questions being asked as to whether he should be included in Gareth Southgate's side or not. Commenting on the same, Alan Shearer blatantly stated that the attacker hasn't proved his worthiness and will need to step up in the reminder of the term to convince the manager.

“If Rashford plays well between now and the end of the season, then that could potentially force the manager’s hand. But I don’t think he’s a certainty to go, no," the Premier League legend wrote for The Athletic (via Mirror).

“He’s not a centre-forward, he doesn’t want to play there. He’d be going as a wide forward who can play as a striker in an emergency. You can tell from his body language that he doesn’t want to play there for Manchester United. If he’s going to be in the squad, it wouldn’t be ahead of Harry Kane, Watkins or Toney, it’d be as a wide forward,” Shearer added.

The Euro 2024 will kick off in Munich, Germany on Friday, June 14, and run until the final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14, as per UEFA's website.

Marcus Rashford's numbers for Manchester United so far this season

The 26-year-old has represented the Red Devils in 35 games across all competitions since the campaign kicked off last summer, recording a paltry eight goals and six assists to his name.

It is worth noting that Marcus Rashford failed to find the back of the net in the Champions League this season despite playing four games before Erik ten Hag's men were crashed out of the tournament. He's also scored just twice in his last six Premier League outings.

That said, Manchester United have a rock to lift in the coming weeks as they're scheduled to face the likes of Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United in their next five games. Ten Hag will be hoping that Rashford returns to his top form to help with these fixtures.