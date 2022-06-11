“I don’t think he’s a world-class player” – Simon Jordan warns Chelsea over transfer target branded nowhere near as good as people claim 

Former Crystal Palace president Simon Jordan has stated his belief that Chelsea target Raheem Sterling is not as good as people make him out to be.

The England international could reportedly depart Manchester City this summer and the Blues are among the sides linked with him.

However, Jordan revealed his opinion that the 27-year-old is not a world-class player and his potential departure would not affect Pep Guardiola's plans.

The 54-year-old was speaking on talkSPORT when he made the revelation:

“I don’t think he’s a world class player. I think he’s a very good player, otherwise he wouldn’t play for his country.

“I think he’s a good player. I don’t think he’s anywhere near as good as people somehow advance him to be.”

“He’s a good player but I don’t think him leaving would derail MCFC.”

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 in a deal that made him the most expensive English player at the time.

The England international has been integral to Pep Guardiola's side's achievements over the last six years.

However, he has been accused of profligacy and was not a guaranteed starter for most of last season.

Erling Haaland's arrival at the Etihad and City's new agreement with Julian Alvarez has put Sterling's future with the Premier League champions in doubt.

Sterling has weighed in with 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 matches in all competitions, winning nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Chelsea have more pressing recruitment needs than making a move for Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move away from Manchester City

Chelsea are set for a summer spending spree and strengthening their defense could rank high on their list of priorities.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's respective departures from Stamford Bridge leaves the Blues depleted in the middle of the defense.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have also been speculated to be on their way out of the club.

As such, the need to strengthen their defense is of utmost priority at the moment.

The club are currently overstaffed in attack and might have to reduce their wage bill upfront if they are to make any concrete offers for Sterling.

It will be interesting to see what moves Chelsea make in the summer transfer window, especially with the club now being owned by a consortium led by American Todd Boehly.

