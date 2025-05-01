“I don’t think it’s about ability” - Rio Ferdinand changes Champions League final prediction after Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and Inter finish first legs

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has changed his predictions for the Champions League final after Arsenal and Barcelona's semifinal first-leg results. The former English defender had previously tipped Inter Milan to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final on May 31 at the Allianz Arena.

The Parisians, interestingly, secured a 1-0 win over the Gunners in the first leg at the Emirates. The Catalans, meanwhile, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Nerazzurri at home on Wednesday, April 30.

Speaking after the game on his YouTube channel, as cited by The Metro, Ferdinand backed the LaLiga giants to reach the final along with PSG.

"I’m going to go Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain. If there is a team who can go to PSG and win it’s Arsenal. I don’t think it’s about ability at this stage, I think it’s about mentality and belief," said Ferdinand.

He continued:

"In Bukayo Saka they’ve got a matchwinner who can turn the game on its head. There’s positives there but if the mindset isn’t right, they will get smoked, I’m telling you. The problem for Arsenal is PSG are a proper team, I don’t think they’re invincible but they’ve been the best team in the Champions League."

Barcelona have already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this season. They are leading the LaLiga title race with five games left in the season.

Are Arsenal battling Barcelona for a Chelsea forward?

Arsenal and Barcelona are ready to lock horns for the services of Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The French forward has struggled for chances under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea this season, and is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are ready to prise him away from across London. The north London side are planning to add more bite to their attack after a disappointing campaign.

Arsenal have already lost out to Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season. They have also failed to win the EFL Cup and are out of the FA Cup as well.

Mikel Arteta is already planning for the summer and apparently has Nkunku on his agenda. Despite his struggles with the Blues, the 27-year-old's stock remains high.

The Frenchman has registered 14 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions this season. Chelsea are apparently ready to let him go for £40m and Barcelona are in the race for his services as well.

