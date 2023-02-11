“I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract" - Chelsea and Tottenham target hints at exit 

Brentford keeper David Raya has opened up on his future amid interest from clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The Spain international is a player in demand right now, having impressed for Thomas Frank's side since the Bees' promotion to the Premier League.The Spaniard has caught the eye with his excellent all-round goalkeeping and has quite naturally attracted interest from bigger clubs.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been credited with interest in the Brentford number one. However, Raya has insisted that he has no immediate plans right now and claimed that his future can wait.

The Spain international has also confirmed for the first time that he rejected a new deal at the Gtech Community Stadium last month.

“I was offered a new contract last year, and again in January, but we didn’t reach an agreement," he told BBC Sport.

Raya insisted that he remains happy in west London.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment. I’m really happy and I’m just thinking about doing my best for the team and trying to push for Europe," he said.

The 27-year-old stated that his sole focus is on helping Brentford finish the season strongly at the moment.

"For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We’ll see where we are in May," he said.

Raya remained coy on what the future holds for him in terms of where he will be playing.

“You never know what’s around the corner. There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer. I don’t even know what’s going to happen on Saturday,” he added.

Raya has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, with both clubs evidently looking to reinforce their options between the sticks. Spurs view the Spaniard as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris while the Blues want him as an upgrade over Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

