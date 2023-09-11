“I don’t think he knows how to shoot anymore” – Arsenal star has yet to accept position he's good at, claims popular podcaster

Podcaster Soltero has said that Mikel Arteta has found Kai Havertz's best position, but the Arsenal star is unable to accept it. Soltero reckons the German is a better central midfielder than a forward.

Arsenal paid £65 million to sign Havertz from Chelsea this summer, as Arteta saw him as the perfect replacement for Granit Xhaka in his system. However, the German has not made a goal contribution in the Premier League so far, so fans have started to question the move.

On The Give N Go podcast, Soltero said that Arteta has found Havertz's best position, but the German is not interested in playing there, as he wants to be a forward:

"Kai Havertz. I thought Mikel Arteta could actually find his position. Thing is, I actually think he has. I think Kai Havertz is a central midfielder. Here's the problem. I don't know if Kai Havertz has fully accepted that because he finds himself and the most opportune situations in the box, but he has no finishing to back it up."

He added:

"I think Havertz lowkey has the yips. I don't think he knows how to shoot anymore. And it's pretty crazy thing about. But here's the upside. On the ball outside of the box, in the middle of the pitch, he's really good. His control is incredibly tight, and he makes good decisions in the midfield."

"So, if Kai Havertz can accept the idea that he's a central midfielder and he's stay behind and facilitate that way, then I think he would actually have a really, really good career. But no longer do I see Kai Havertz as even a remote offensive threat."

Kai Havertz remains relaxed despite bumpy start to Arsenal career

Kai Havertz has said that he's not worried about his poor start at Arsenal. He adedd that it's normal for him to take time after moving to a new system and is relaxed despite fans and pundits calling for him to be dropped.

At a press conference, the German said (as per afcstuff):

"It's not the first time I've come to a new club, and so I know that it can take a bit longer, and so I am relaxed about it."

Havertz played as a striker for Germany last week but ended up on the losing side. They Germans were beaten 4-1 by Japan in a friendly, which led to the DFB sacking their boss Hansi Flick.