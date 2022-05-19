"I don’t think Liverpool have a better team" - Former Real Madrid striker makes bold claim ahead of UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid are gearing up to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28 after edging past Manchester City in the semifinals. Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds are expected to come out all guns blazing, but former Los Blancos striker Pedja Mijatovic thinks there's no cause for alarm.

It has indeed been a massive run for Real Madrid in the Champions League this season. The La Liga giants produced a heroic comeback to knock out City in the previous round, scoring three late goals in the second leg to advance.

They lost the first leg 4-3 in Manchester and looked set for an exi,t as the Cityzens drew first blood in the return leg in Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men, though, produced a moment of magic, Rodrygo Goes scoring twice in the last two minutes to force extra time before Karim Benzema scored the winner from the spot

After watching that incredible performance from the Merengues at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mijatovic couldn't help but praise the energy of the players and the supporters.

“I don’t remember a game like the one against Manchester City," he said on Cadena Ser, as quoted by ManagingMadrid. "The energy of the people and the players was incredible. I hadn’t seen anything like it at the Bernabeu."

Real Madrid face a tough task of stopping a rampant Liverpool side that's filled with world-class players across positions. However, Mijatovic is upbeat about the Blancos' chances as he discussed the quality of players in the Madrid camp.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (agg 6-5). That remarkable second-leg comeback as this competition delivers again 🍿 Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (agg 6-5). That remarkable second-leg comeback as this competition delivers again 🍿#UCL https://t.co/BCHjOQ8sEz

He said:

“What team in Europe has 8 players with 4 Champions Leagues? It’s very difficult to achieve what Real Madrid has. I don’t think Liverpool have a better team. Nobody has one as complete as Real Madrid.”

Reviewing Real Madrid and Liverpool's path to UEFA Champions League final

Los Blancos continue making history in the European tournament.

Liverpool came out on top in the group of death (Group B) featuring Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto, winning all their six games. They then edged past Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal to move into the final, their first in three years.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, came out on top in Group D, which featured Inter Milan, Sheriff and Shakhter Donetsk, winning five of their six games. Ancelotti's men then overcame a tough ride in the knockout phase. They overcame aggregate deficits to down PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach their first final in four years.

While Madrid are chasing a first league and European double in five years, the Reds are alive in their quadruple quest. Klopp's men have won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and trail leaders Manchester City by a solitary point with only one game left.

Edited by Bhargav