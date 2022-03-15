"I have very good sources"- Predrag Mijatovic says PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's deal to join Real Madrid 

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid next season. Los Blancos have had a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and are believed to be favorites to sign him this summer.

Madrid attempted to sign Mbappe during the closing stages of last summer's transfer window as well. The Parisian club, however, rejected multiple bids from the Spanish giants as they were keen to keep hold of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

The 23-year-old forward's contract with the French club is set to expire at the end of the season. He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Mijatovic has suggested he has sources at Real Madrid who have revealed that Los Blancos' move for Mbappe 'is done'.

"I have very good sources at the club, and they're telling me Mbappe is done. It's complete done and he's playing here next season," Mijatovic told El Larguero.

The Frenchman has scored 158 goals and provided 78 assists in 207 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants in all competitions. He has helped the club win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue titles.

The Frenchman has been the club's talisman this season, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists in just 36 appearances in all competitions. His performances have helped propel PSG to the top of Ligue 1 with a 15-point lead.

He scored twice in their R16 tie against Real Madrid but was outshone by Karim Benzema's hat-trick as Los Blancos progressed to the quarter-finals.

PSG could attempt to sign Manchester United star if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

According to the Daily Mail, PSG view Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Mbappe. The 24-year-old striker has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign and is reportedly reconsidering his future at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been one of Manchester United's standout players in recent years after coming through their academy. He has scored 93 goals and provided 58 assists in 296 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Rashford has, however, suffered a massive fall from grace this season. He has scored just five goals and provided two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions. He has fallen behind the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga at United.

The England international could seek a move away from the Red Devils to rejuvenate his career. PSG are believed to be 'in contact' with Rashford and view the forward as a replacement for their star forward.

