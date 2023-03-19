"I don’t think you need to involve the opponent" - Graham Potter hits out at Chelsea attacker for his goal celebration against Everton 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has hit out at his forward Kai Havertz for his goal celebration against Everton. The Blues dropped two crucial points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sean Dyche's Everton side on Saturday, March 18.

Potter made it quite evident after Chelsea's game that he was far from happy with Havertz's celebrations as he appeared to mock Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for the Blues early in the second half before Abdoulaye Doucoure equalized for the Toffees in the 69th minute.

Chelsea were then awarded a penalty with just under 15 minutes remaining as Reece James was impeded by James Tarkowski. Havertz coolly converted the spot kick, sending Everton keeper Pickford the wrong way, and then celebrated in a manner that irked Potter.

Potter told reporters after the match, as quoted by Express Sport:

“When players score, they have something like an out-of-body experience. I didn’t score many myself so I wouldn’t know. You should enjoy the celebration, I don’t think you need to involve the opponent. That would be my perspective.”

Everton eventually managed to peg one back with striker Ellis Simms notching his first-ever goal for the club in the 89th minute of the game.

After losing two valuable points, Chelsea find themselves 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. Their top-four hopes are quickly fading away.

Speaking on their performance against Everton, Potter said:

“I thought the performance overall was positive. We did a lot of things really well, scored a couple of goals but ultimately didn't defend well enough in a couple of actions, which has cost us, and we're disappointed to drop points."

Potter has used Havertz mostly as a No. 9 this season and the German has scored just nine goals in 36 games across competitions.

Chelsea eye move for goalkeeper as replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Blues boss Potter has shown faith in Kepa ahead of Edouard Mendy but is said to be looking for a new number one this summer.

As reported by Football Insider, the Chelsea manager has already informed the board that he wants a new keeper this summer, with Meslier being his top target.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the young French goalkeeper, who has caught the eye with his sweeping ability.

The former Lorient shot-stopper is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 and is valued around £30 million. However, his value could drop if Leeds United fail to escape the drop from the Premier League.

Meslier has kept 30 clean sheets in 118 appearances for the Peacocks.

