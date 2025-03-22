“I don’t think we have that” - Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel picks two positions Blues need to strengthen to win the Premier League 

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has highlighted two areas where the Blues need to strengthen to win the Premier League title. The former Nigeria international has claimed that the west London giants have an identity under Enzo Maresca backing the Italian for success.

Ad

However, the two-time Premier League winner has claimed that Chelsea need a top-quality goalkeeper and a lethal number nine. Speaking on talkSPORT, the 37-year-old said, as quoted by TBR Football:

"Under Maresca, I hope to believe so (Chelsea can win the league). There is an identity now with the way we want to play."

Mikel added:

“However, if you want to in the Premier League you need a top, top goalkeeper, and I don’t think we have that. We need to get a top goalkeeper and we need another top striker to help Nicolas Jackson, now he’s injured we don’t have any other striker.”

Ad

Trending

The goalkeeping position has been troubling Chelsea since they sold Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in 2018. They have signed several keepers to fill in the Belgian's shoes but have been disappointed. Robert Sanchez has been the west London side's number one this season and has been heavily criticized for his tendency to make big errors.

Meanwhile, the Blues have also struggled for a reliable goalscorer for a long time now. Nicolas Jackson has been decent this season but is far from a world-class striker.

Ad

Chelsea ready to make an ambitious move for Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a mega-money move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior in the summer. As reported by TBR Football, the Blues are closely monitoring the Brazilian's contract situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius' current deal with Real Madrid expires in 2027 and Los Blancos are desperately trying to convince him to sign a new deal soon. However, the 24-year-old is reportedly looking to become the club's highest-paid player ever.

Ad

A number of Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly monitoring the winger's situation while Chelsea are also interested. The Real Madrid star is believed to be open to a new challenge and would welcome a move to London.

Real Madrid are believed to be considering Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as the potential replacement for Vinicius. The Spaniard is also wanted by a host of clubs including the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback