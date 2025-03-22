Chelsea preparing audacious summer move for Real Madrid star as Blues look to make statement signing: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bold summer move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior as they aim for a marquee signing next summer. Vinicius' current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027, and he is in discussions with Los Blancos about committing himself to a new contract.

Yet his wage demands have left an opportunity for top European and Saudi clubs to register significant interest in the Brazilian international. The 24-year-old is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he is reportedly demanding to become the club’s highest-paid player.

Real Madrid's efforts to retain him, though, have not particularly worked with relative ease. Overtures from elsewhere, including Chelsea, have raised fears that he might be tempted to find a new challenge or accept an outlandish offer from the Saudi Pro League.

The Blues are reportedly long-time admirers of the forward and are keeping a keen eye on the situation. TBR Football (via Football Transfers) has revealed that Vinicius would welcome a switch to London and that the Blues would be willing to invest a huge sum should the chance to sign him become available.

Madrid, however, are said to have started to explore alternatives and a potential replacement in Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. While Vinicius has indicated he wants to stay at the club, his future is unclear.

Chelsea weigh Enzo Fernandez sale as Real Madrid monitor move

Chelsea are willing to sell Enzo Fernandez this summer, and Real Madrid are lurking, swooping in on the Argentine midfielder. Fernandez, however, has yet to produce his best form on a regular basis at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Benfica in a sensational €121 million deal in 2023.

As per Fichajes (via Caught Offside), the Blues would be willing to part with the 24-year-old if a big offer comes in, with Madrid one of the clubs believed to be interested. With Luka Modric potentially retiring, the Spanish giants are looking for midfield reinforcements.

Fernandez has featured in 27 Premier League games this season, netting four times and assisting five goals. However, the jury remains out on his overall contribution since arriving in England.

As much as Enzo Maresca appreciates Fernandez’s position within his system, the Blues' plans to raise funds could render the Argentine surplus to requirements. With the player’s stock potential falling further, Chelsea are said to be prepared to recoup a large percentage of their investment.

Real Madrid see Fernandez as a very high-ceiling player, and considering his age and experience, he suits the sort of long-term solution at the position.

