“I don’t think there’s anyone as fast as him” - Harry Kane picks best footballers for American football positions amid Super Bowl LIX frenzy

Harry Kane was asked about the Super Bowl and who he sees is fit to be a part of the sport. The Tottenham legend was asked to name players from Bayern Munich, and he picked Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and himself in the three key positions.

Speaking to FIFA, Kane stated that he would back himself as the kicker while Kimmich was the ideal player to be quarterback as he could spray passes. He went with Davies as the receiver as the Canadian star has the pace for the position.

He said ahead of Super Bowl via Goal:

“Joshua Kimmich as a quarterback, the way he sprays the ball about. Wide receiver, Alphonso Davies – I don’t think there’s anyone as fast as him. He’s electric and he’s got a big jump on him. I’ll take the kicker. I’ll back myself. It’s similar to a penalty.”

The Super Bowl was on Sunday, February 9, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

While the Super Bowl is done and dusted, Kane's future has been thrown into the light amid reports that he has a release clause in his contract.

The Bayern Munich superstar spoke about it and said via One Football:

"I don't want to talk about that. What I can say is that I'm very happy at Bayern [Munich]. We just have to keep going. I enjoy being on the pitch with the lads. Everyone has to be focussed until the end and ready for every moment. And you saw that today. Everyone was still running back in the 90th minute to win second balls – that's what wins you games. So, we have to keep this level as high as possible. It's an important month for us, we know that. But for us it's just about challenging ourselves, raising our level and seeing how far we can take it."

Harry Kane reportedly had a £65 million release clause in the January window, which will reduce to £54 million in the 2026 winter window.

Lionel Messi featured in MLS advert after Super Bowl

MLS 2025 season kicks off this week and Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are looking to retain their Supporters' Shield. The Argentine was in a full kit and juggled an American football before launching it.

The Apple TV advert ended with the words:

“When football ends, fútbol begins.”

Inter Miami kick things off in the MLS this week – just days after Lionel Messi attended the Super Bowl along with Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. They take on the New York City FC in the first match of the season on Saturday night.

