"I don’t think top 4 would be a success" - Glen Johnson names what Chelsea must achieve to make it "another good season" 

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson thinks the Blues merely finishing in the top four can't be deemed a success.

Chelsea won the Champions League last season and were expected to build on that success in 2021-22. They even re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee (£97.5 million) last summer to improve their chances of winning the Premier League.

But after an impressive start to the season, the Blues lost their way in the league. They are now 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Johnson, who feels Chelsea's title charge is over for Chelsea, however, praised Thomas Tuchel. He said:

“I think he’s done great,” said the ex-England international. “At the beginning everyone thought it was a bit harsh with (Frank) Lamps getting the sack so early but I don’t think anyone can really question how Tuchel has taken over."

Johnson added:

“I think he’s done a great job, he’s steadied the ship, he’s won the Champions League. They probably should be closer to City at the moment but I still think it’s a good season.”

Johnson explained that the Blues need to finish second in the Premier League or progress further in the Champions League to consider it to be a "good season". He elaborated:

"I don’t think top four (would be a success). I think they need to finish second and be closer to City. I don’t think they’ll be happy if they finish fourth. If they can just bridge the gap to City and go deep in the Champions League, something like that, then it’ll be another good season.”

Tuchel can win more trophies at Chelsea this season

Chelsea followed up their Champions League success with the UEFA Super Cup triumph last August. They beat Villareal on penalties to win their second trophy under Tuchel.

Chelsea are in with a chance of winning four more trophies this season. The Blues will take on Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup fourth round match on Saturday before participating in the Club World Cup.

Tuchel's side have also reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Liverpool on 27th February.

On the European front, the London outfit have advanced to the Round of 16 of the Champions League and are scheduled to face French outfit Lille.

Edited by Samya Majumdar