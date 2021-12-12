“I don’t think it was a travesty” - Joe Cole says Lionel Messi deserved to win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Joe Cole has insisted that Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah despite many objecting to the decision.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Messi beat Bayern Munich hitman Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Argentine amassed 613 points, while runner-up Lewandowski earned 580.

While Messi's Ballon d'Or triumph was a cause of joy for the 34-year-old's fans, many believe he did not deserve to win the award. Several former players and pundits have commented on the decision since the event.

Former Premier League star Cole has become the latest to express his thoughts on Messi winning the Ballon d'Or this year. The Englishman insisted that the PSG forward deserved to win the award, considering his contributions to Barcelona and Argentina last season. Messi picked up the Copa del Rey with the Blaugrana and won the Copa America with La Albiceleste.

Joe Cole believes Liverpool winger Salah is the best player in the world at the moment, but feels Messi's Ballon d'Or is deserved. He said to Coral:

"I know there's a lot of noise about Messi winning the Ballon d'Or. You know, was it [deserved?], but you have to remember he dragged his team [Argentina] to the Cope America win, top scorer in the tournament, player of the tournament, won the Copa del Rey."

Cole added:

"You have to see his effect on Barcelona as well. He was basically holding that club together and then he's gone to PSG, scored goals in the Champions League. I know he hasn't hit the ground running in a new country. Salah is the best player in the world now, but I would have just given it to Messi, the Ballon d'Or. I didn't think it was a travesty like what people were saying."

PSG superstar Messi now has seven Ballon d'Or awards in his trophy cabinet.

Can Lionel Messi add more to his Ballon d'Or tally?

Lionel Messi beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award. With the forward's career nearing an end, can he add more to his tally?

Messi swapped Barcelona for Ligue 1 giants PSG in the summer. The 34-year-old has a contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side until 2023, with the option to extend it by another year.

The Argentina international could have at least three more years remaining in his career. Messi will be keen to retain his status as the best player in the world in the coming years.

