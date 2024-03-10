“I don’t want to make the wrong decision” - Jose Mourinho speaks out on his future amid Chelsea links

Jose Mourinho has opened up about his future amid links with his former club Chelsea. The Portuguese tactician is intent on returning to the touchline after being sacked by AS Roma.

The Serie A side parted ways with Mourinho after their 3-1 loss to AC Milan in January. Roma endured a difficult start to the season under Mourinho and were in ninth place after their defeat to AC Milan.

The Portuguese boss, who led Chelsea to three Premier League titles, has often been linked with a return to west London. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is under immense pressure as well this season, with his side sitting 11th in the Premier League table.

Mourinho attended the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (9 March) and spoke about his future in an interview with beIN Sports. He said (via Metro):

"I’m not in a rest, I want to work. I want to work but I just don’t want to have the wrong decision. I have to wait for the right one, the one that motivates me. But if I could work tomorrow I would work tomorrow."

Subsequently, in an interview with Sky Sports, the former Chelsea boss said when asked if he was ready to make his return:

"I hope so, I want to. You know Roma was great because we had two European finals in two years and that’s hard at a club that never did it. Now I have to wait for the right opportunity. I want to work tomorrow if possible, but I don’t want to make the wrong decision."

Chelsea will next face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night (11 March).

"You have to move on from it" - Pundit urges Chelsea not to appoint Jose Mourinho

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has warned the Blues against bringing Mourinho back for a third spell. The pundit, while acknowledging the emotional aspect of a potential return, insists that the Portuguese is not the man to lead the club at the moment.

Speaking about the links between Mourinho and the west Londoners, Warnock said on Sky Sports:

“For me, no, no. You have to move on from it. I think to go back for a third spell would be incredible for him from a nostalgic point of view, but I don’t think it’s the right fit.”

Despite the Blues being 19 points astray of the top four, set to miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season, Warnock believes the club should stick with Pochettino.

He added:

“That period of history for Chelsea is gone, and you have to look forward. Would his style of management work on a squad like that? It might do. It might be something that galvanises the squad. But I still think you’ve to give Pochettino the opportunity.”

Chelsea have recorded ten wins, six draws, and ten losses in 26 Premier League encounters so far this season.