“I don’t want any players who don’t want to be here” - Guardiola makes defiant claim amid Barcelona interest in Bernardo Silva 

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as a priority this transfer window (via ESPN).

The club's former manager Pep Guardiola has stated he does not wish to keep hold of players who want to leave. The Cityzens boss, however, has confirmed that a move for the midfielder would only be possible once the right offer comes in from the Catalan club.

Reports suggest that the Premier League champions want €87 million to let go of Silva (via ESPN). Guardiola said (via Michael Plant):

"I don’t want any players who want to be here. I want to work with guys who want to stay. But we need to get a proper offer, we didn’t get a proper offer. If they want him, they will get on a plane and speak to our sporting director."

Blaugrana boss Xavi wishes to bring the Portugal international to the club after Ousmane Dembele's move to Paris Saint-Germain is complete. Dembele has agreed to a deal with PSG until 2028 (via Fabrizio Romano).

Silva could play on the right-hand side at Camp Nou despite primarily slotting in as an attacking midfielder. The 28-year-old's versatility will prove handy for any manager.

Should Silva complete his move to Barcelona this summer, he will finish with 55 goals and 59 assists for Manchester City. He made 306 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens since joining from Monaco for a reported fee of €50 million in 2017 (via Transfermarkt).

Bernardo Silva to force his way out if Barcelona bid - Reports

Bernardo Silva (via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail has reported that Manchester City's Bernardo Silva will force his way out of the club should Barcelona come in with a bid (via MSN). However, Cityzens' boss Guardiola has confirmed that the same would only be possible if the right offer is submitted for the midfielder.

So far, the UEFA Champions League winners have reportedly turned down two offers from Paris Saint-Germain for Silva. The second of those bids was valued around the €75 million mark (via MSN).

ESPN believes that Manchester City are looking for €87 million to let go of the Portugal international.

Should the deal materialize, Silva will end this stint of his career on a high. The former Benfica man managed to win the Champions League last year, adding to the five Premier League trophies he won at the Eithad.