“I don’t have to watch too many videos” - Matthijs de Ligt jokes about preparation to face Lionel Messi and Neymar 

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt will have the monumental task of handling Lionel Messi and Neymar as the Bavarians face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, 14 February.

De Ligt, formerly of Juventus, was recently asked how he is preparing to face the superstar attacking duo. With Kylian Mbappe's involvement uncertain, the former Barcelona duo are expected to lead Christophe Galtier's team against the Bavarians.

De Ligt stated that everyone is aware of the immense quality the two South American superstars possess. Hence, he won't need to study too much film. The Dutch central defender further added that he is trying to be at peak, physically and mentally, to play against the Parisian club.

De Ligt said (h/t PSG Report):

“Preparing for Neymar, Messi & Co.? Everyone knows what these players can do & how much quality they have so I don’t have to watch too many videos (laughs). I’m just trying to be as focused as possible. You have to be in your absolute best shape to stop them.”

While both Lionel Messi and Neymar have been crucial players for the Parisian club so far this season, their future in the French capital is up in the air.

The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract and a new deal regarding an extension is yet to be agreed.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, has been phenomenal for the Parisian club this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists in 27 games. However, reports suggest that the club might look to part ways with him next summer.

Kylian Mbappe could join Lionel Messi and Neymar in the attack to take on Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich's job could get even more complicated as Kylian Mbappe might just make it on time to take on the Bavarians. The PSG no. 7 has been out of action since suffering an injury in the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on February 2.

Mbappe, however, has trained with the team over the past two days. The club will make a decision depending on how his thigh reacts tomorrow. The French superstar could very well join Lionel Messi and Neymar in the starting lineup.

