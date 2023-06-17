“I don’t watch sports”, “My parents are going insane” – Lionel Messi MLS transfer welcomed with mixed opinions at Miami Beach 

Lionel Messi sparked excitement in the football world when he announced he would join MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent this summer. However, not everyone was as excited at Miami Beach with some people having mixed reactions about his transfer.

Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent on June 30 after a two-year tenure at the French capital. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner capped off another successful season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 appearances. He won his second Ligue 1 title in the process.

SunSport asked the locals of Miami Beach about Lionel Messi's decision to join David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami. Here were some of their reactions (via The Sun):

Joshua (30), a strength and conditioning coach, said:

“I’m ecstatic, I think that he’s going to get the better opportunities here in Miami, because we’re all about that Latin and mixed. And what do you call that? Condiments. So the sauce is coming to Miami.”

Michael (23) wasn't as hyped:

“I actually heard about it just 30 minutes ago and I really don’t have any thoughts, because I don’t watch sports.”

Meanwhile, Seven (28) believes the Argentine ace's transfer was a business decision:

“I think it’s a business move. Messi has pretty much completed every cycle of soccer, which means Miami and soccer is going to change. Messi's arrival will also benefit Mexican fans, who will get their chance to see the sporting icon play in the Concacaf Champions League."

Maria (19) was excited due to her parents' Argentine roots:

“It’s crazy, my parents are going insane.”

Football fans in the US are excited about Messi's impending arrival at Inter Miami. The MLS side's remaining home and away tickets have all been sold out since the announcement of his transfer.

Lionel Messi reveals why he joined Inter Miami over Barcelona

Lionel Messi recently revealed why he joined MLS side Inter Miami over returning to La Liga champions Barcelona.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner forged his name as one of the greatest of all time. He spent 17 years at the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances, winning 35 major trophies with the club.

Barcelona attempted to bring him back to Spotify Camp Nou, however, the move fell through. Messi spoke to Mundo Deportivo and SPORT to explain his decision:

"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%. I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family."

He added:

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it was time to go to the U.S. league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day."

As per SPORT, Lionel Messi will earn around $53 million with Inter Miami, making him the highest-paid footballer in the league.

