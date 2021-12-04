"I don't like him" - Antonio Cassano blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for demanding "more respect" after Lionel Messi claim

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has insisted that Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian has also blasted the Manchester United star for demanding more respect from him.

Lionel Messi beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award this week. The news, though, does not appear to have gone down well with the Argentinean's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after he allegedly reacted to claims that Lionel Messi ghosted in big games this year and did not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or. Antonio Cassano also seems to have ruffled the Manchester United forward's feathers.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo commented 'facts' under an Instagram post questioning Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or award 👀 Cristiano Ronaldo commented 'facts' under an Instagram post questioning Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or award 👀 https://t.co/i7PwBNLZQE

Cassano has lifted the lid on a recent exchange he had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian claimed that the 36-year-old was not happy when he said Lionel Messi is better than him.

"The other day I saw a text from a Spanish number," Cassano recounted on Twitch channel Bobo TV. "Four long texts. Let’s see if he [Ronaldo] confirms it because I also forwarded them to Gigi [Buffon], who told me he had given my number to Cristiano.

"He told me that I had to respect him, I had to respect the goals he had scored, what he had won and what he represents," he added. "I fear nobody and I replied to him writing that I had just said the truth: there is only one Ronaldo and Messi is better than him."

Antonio Cassano also went on to admit that he does not like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He [Ronaldo] continued saying that he has money," he said. "He scored more many goals in his career, while I had only scored 150. Cristiano has everything in life. He should take it easy and be relaxed rather than see what people say about him. He should be like Messi and be more relaxed.

"This is the truth, I called Buffon and told him too, I told Giorgio Chiellini as well," he added. "I’ve never disrespected him, as a man or as a footballer. I don’t like him, there are 50 players I like more than he, so what?”

Can Cristiano Ronaldo close the gap with Lionel Messi?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi now has two more Ballon d'Or awards than Cristiano Ronaldo. And the Manchester United forward does not seem to be happy with it.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi and Ronaldo have now won 12 of the past 13 Ballon d’Or awards 😳 Messi and Ronaldo have now won 12 of the past 13 Ballon d’Or awards 😳 https://t.co/pG2ACl7Gkr

With two more years remaining on his deal with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to close the gap with the 34-year-old. It remains to be seen if the Portugal international will stake his claim for the Ballon d'Or award next year.

