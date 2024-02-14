"I have no doubt that he would have an impact" - Pundit urges Manchester United to sign Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to sign reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney. The Frenchman believes that the Brentford striker has what it takes to make an impact at Old Trafford.

It appears Brentford are surrendering to losing Ivan Toney with each passing day. Club manager Thomas Frank recently admitted that it's obvious the striker would be sold soon. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for the forward. But Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to go all out for his signature, telling Betfred:

"I think he’s a terrific player. He’s a very confident lad and I’ve heard stories about how impressive and committed he was in the England camp when he was receiving his first few call-ups, so I’m sure he would walk into Carrington with the same level of confidence."

He added:

"Those types of characters have energy, that’s for sure, because they have that confidence and give it to the other players in the squad. He’s a very unselfish striker, so for me, he has the class and capability to still improve and has that fire in his belly after his period out suspended."

Saha added that he's convinced that Ivan Toney would be impactful at Manchester United. The Frenchman explained that the striker's experience in the Premier League would be an advantage for him.

"I have no doubt that he would have an impact because he has the same fire as Rasmus [Hojlund] and he definitely wants to make a point," he continued.

"He’s got a good level of experience in the Premier League, so it makes sense why the club would be interested in signing him and if he’s shown signs that he prefers to play for Manchester United because of their history and style of football, then this is a brilliant combination," added Saha.

Since coming back from his eight-month ban this season, Ivan Toney has recorded three goals in four appearances for Brentford in the Premier League.

What's next for Manchester United?

After securing a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa the last time out, Manchester United will continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. They will take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this weekend (Sunday, February 18).

Following that, Erik ten Hag's men will lock horns with Fulham in league action at Old Trafford on February 24. They will then go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest away from home in the fifth round of the FA Cup four days later.

The Red Devils will also have their minds on the highly anticipated derby clash with Manchester City scheduled for March 3. Erik ten Hag's side will hope to do well in these games to ease the tension at Old Trafford and set the club on the path to an encouraging finish.