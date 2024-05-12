"I have no doubt about that" - Liverpool star clarifies his future amid links to PSG and Barcelona

Luis Diaz has reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona. The Colombian's future has been the hot topic of speculation as the Reds head into the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

However, Diaz has insisted he's happy at Anfield and that he wants to stay for many more years and find success. He told Liverpoolfc.com:

"The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that."

Diaz, 27, joined Liverpool from FC Porto in January 2022 for £40 million. He's been a mainstay in Klopp's side since including this season. He's registered 13 goals and five assists in 49 games across competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Colombia international stated his intentions to always try and give the club 100%:

"Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100%, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity."

Diaz has been linked with PSG as the Ligue 1 giants look to replace Kylian Mbappe who is Real Madrid-bound. The Parisians have reportedly been considering making a £77 million move for the attacker.

Barcelona are also interested in Diaz but the Catalans' finances could see them struggle to pull off a deal. His father admitted earlier this season that his son was a Barca fan and that a transfer could happen in the future.

Diaz has three years left on his contract at Liverpool and appears to see his long-term future at Anfield. He looks set to be playing under Arne Slot next season as the Feyenoord manager is replacing Klopp.

Barcelona could prioritize Luis Diaz's Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez (left) has attracted Barcelona's interest.

Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Diaz's teammate Darwin Nunez as question marks grow over Robert Lewandowski's future. The iconic Pole's contract expires in June 2026 but his salary continues to rise which is problematic.

Spanish outlet OnzeTv3 reports that the Blaugrana are 'very interested' in Nunez and he's the top target to replace Lewandowski. They also have Newcastle United's Alexander Isak under consideration.

Nunez, 24, has found the net 18 times and provided 13 assists in 52 games across competitions this season. He's encountered a topsy-turvy second season at Anfield amid inconsistency in front of goal.

The Uruguayan frontman has enjoyed standout performances such as a brace in a 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle. He's also put in under-par showings like a Premier League record 11 missed attempts in a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Nunez has four years left on his contract but Barcelona could swoop if they need to replace Lewandowski. They could do with his pace and unpredictability contrasting the aging but prolific Pole.