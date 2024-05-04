PSG eye £77 million move to sign Liverpool star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in tabling a £77 million bid to snap up Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz this summer.

Diaz, 27, has cemented himself as one of the most prominent wingers in the world over the last few campaigns. He has helped the Reds lift one FA Cup, two League Cups, and one FA Community Shield so far.

Now, according to Spanish news website Todofichajes, PSG have earmarked Diaz as a top summer target. The Parisians' top brass deem the forward a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly expected to join Real Madrid on a free switch this coming summer.

PSG, who roped in Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola past summer, are said to be preparing a transfer bid of £77 million to sign Diaz. Liverpool, meanwhile, are believed to be open to parting ways with the 47-cap Colombia international to raise much-needed funds.

Diaz, who has a contract until June 2027 at Anfield, has started 72 of his 95 overall appearances for the Reds so far. He has scored 24 goals and registered 13 assists in 6,438 minutes of action for his club so far.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur league clash

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted a 3-2 triumph for Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (May 5). He wrote:

"Liverpool are not in great form and the incident with Mohamed Salah has not helped. I hope he apologised to [Jurgen] Klopp for the way he behaved on the touchline [in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United] last week. It is going to be very interesting to see whether Salah starts this game, which should be an absolute cracker."

Suggesting that Spurs will register a rare win at Anfield, Sutton added:

"When Liverpool turn the ball over, they are pretty devastating on the break, so the key for Spurs when they commit men forward will be to get the balance right. Probably no one fancies Spurs to come out on top, other than me, but that's what I think will happen, with the wheels coming off for Klopp properly this time."

Liverpool, who controversially lost 2-1 at Spurs past September, are currently third in the Premier League standings with 75 points from 35 outings. The north London club are fifth with 60 points from 34 games.

As for the head-to-head record, the Reds have recorded nine victories, two draws, and just one loss in their past 12 meetings against Spurs.