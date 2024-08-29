“I have no doubt” - Toni Kroos backs Real Madrid to clinch the La Liga title, makes bold prediction for rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid 

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has backed his former side to defend their La Liga crown this season, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fighting for the second place. Kroos was an instrumental part of the Los Blancos squad that won the league and Champions League double last term.

Speaking on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen, he said (via Diario AS):

“Real Madrid will win the league, I have no doubt. There will be a fight for second place where Atlético Madrid will beat Barcelona.”

Kroos faced Barcelona 28 times as a Real Madrid player across competitions, recording 14 wins, 11 losses and three draws. He scored one goal and recorded three assists against the Catalan giants (per Transfermarkt).

The former Germany international spent 10 years at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2024, forming a part of one of the best midfield trios of all time alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kroos won five UEFA Champions League trophies, four La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and four Supercopa Espanas.

Kroos retired from professional football in May 2024. His last tournament was the 2024 Euro for Germany, where they bowed out of the competition after a 2-1 loss to Spain in the quarter-final.

Real Madrid and Barcelona's 2023-24 seasons at a glance

The Blaugrana ended their 2023-24 season on a disappointing note as they failed to secure any silverware. Meanwhile, their arch-rivals Real Madrid performed incredibly well, picking up a record 15th UEFA Champions League title, winning La Liga and Supercopa Espana.

Barcelona finished second in the La Liga table with 85 points, 10 behind table toppers Los Merengues. In the Champions League, the Blaugrana were eliminated after a 6-4 aggregate loss to Paris St-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-finals.

In the Supercopa Espana, Barca faced the Madrid giants in the final but lost 4-1. Vinicius Jr scored a hattrick in the game, with Rodryo scoring the fourth goal. Robert Lewandowski scored Barca's only goal that night.

Moreover, the Blaugrana lost to Los Blancos in both El Clasicos in La Liga. They first faced Los Blancos in October 2023 last season, losing 2-1 at home, courtesy of a brace by Jude Bellingham. They then lost 3-2 to Carlo Ancelotti's men in April 2024.

Meanwhile, under new coach Hansi Flick's guidance, Barca have secured a 2-1 win in all three of their La Liga fixtures so far. Los Blancos are currently five points behind their rivals with one win and one loss so far, and a game in hand.

